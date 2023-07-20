The England international, playing off the left wing, was involved in all four of Palace’s goal inside the opening 24 minutes at Broadfield Stadium, twice teeing up Jean-Philippe Mateta and also setting up Naouirou Ahamada.

Substituted at half-time as he continues to work his way back in pre-season, Eze smiled: “It was [a lot of fun]. It was a good performance from us. We worked hard and got what we wanted out of the performance.

“It [mine] was a good goal. I enjoyed playing today – it was a fun game, and a fun 45 minutes, so I’m happy with the performance.

“That’s always my aim [to stay consistent]. I feel confident, I feel free, and I feel like I’m ready to enjoy my football again [after the summer break] – that’s the most important thing.”