After a difficult run of results – despite promising performances against tricky opposition – Palace went into their final game of 2023 seeking a first win in nine Premier League matches.

That seemed in doubt when Keane Lewis-Potter put Brentford ahead at Selhurst Park inside two minutes, but Palace hit back and, playing some champagne football ahead of New Year’s Eve, roared to victory through goals from Michael Olise (two) and Eze.

Eze said at full-time: “It has been a long time coming. I think we’ve put in some good performances but haven’t really got the results, so today it feels good.

“We put in all the work today and we know what we’re capable of, especially at home, so it’s good to get the three points.

“We know what we’re capable of and we know we can create chances. We’ve got goals in us.

“It’s not been clicking at the moment, but today we showed what we’re made of. It was a good performance.

“We want to build on it and continue from here.”

On his goal, Eze explained: “I knew, when JP [Mateta] was holding off the defender I just needed to get round him, so I saw the opportunity and I took it today.”

And on Olise’s, he said: “He’s an incredible player and it’s good to play with players like that. We’re on the same wavelength and they’re creative, so I’m happy he got two goals today as well.”