The Eagles capped an impressive first month of the season with a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers secured through a brace from Edouard and a cute finish from Eze, the England international’s first goal of the season.

Mateta was the architect of two of the goals, linking up with both Edouard and Mateta with clever flicks, allowing both to supply what proved to be match-winning finishes.

And Eze said afterwards of Edouard: “You can see how good he is. You can see he can finish and he’s got goals in him.

“We’re not worried about goals – we know we can create chances. It’s just about putting it in every single game and putting in the work. We know we’re working on it, so we’re not worried.”

On his goal – Palace’s second of the match, restoring their lead – Eze said: “I just saw JP get behind them and I knew what I had to do. In those areas you get as much on it as you can, and to put it in the corner, it was perfect.

“He [Mateta] told me he did it [flicked the ball off his back] on purpose, so respect to him!”

“We wanted to put in a good performance for the fans. We showed that today, what we’re capable of, and playing at home, it’s a fortress, so we know we can do it.

“I’m always confident and always believe in myself. Of course, it’s always nice to score and it gives you a boost, so I hope it continues.

“I think it’s a good start [to the season]. There’s always improvements and things we want to work on, but we’ll take it and build on it going forward.”