The attacking midfielder – who made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club against Arsenal on Saturday, becoming Palace’s third-youngest player to do so (after Tyrick Mitchell and Wilfried Zaha) – moved to south London from Queens Park Rangers as a 22-year-old.

He has since established himself as not only one of the Premier League’s most exciting forward talents – scoring 10 times last season and laying on four assist – but also an England international to boot.

Speaking to presenter Josh Denzel and TNT Sports at the Palace Training Ground before his landmark appearance, Eze reflected: “I would say I was a child [when I joined]. I was probably a lot more emotional than I am now. [I’m] probably still a bit emotional!

“But I've learnt to understand myself a bit better, I know myself a bit better than I did then. Of course, when you're in a new environment, you're in a new place, so you're wanting everything to be the way you want it to be, whereas now, I'm trying to just be at peace with where I am.”