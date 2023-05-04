The Palace No.10 shone throughout Palace’s impressive month, scoring four times during Palace’s four wins from six games.

Having contributed to the scoring against Leicester City with a free-kick which subsequently bounced in off the goalkeeper, Eze then netted in the 5-1 win over Leeds United.

He scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time with an eye-catching brace in the 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, before winning and converting a penalty in Saturday’s 4-3 home win over West Ham United.

You can back Eze’s bid to be named Premier League Player of the Month by voting for him here.