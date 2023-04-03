Following an inspired performance, particularly in a club record-setting first-half, Eze added: “I think he [Roy Hodgson] has given us confidence going into these games. We know what we’re capable of. We know what we can do. We know that we can hurt teams and we just tried to do it as much as we can in the first-half.

“It didn’t come off but it’s being able to keep going and keep pushing for the whole game.”

On an impressive first-half solo run and shot from Eze, the playmaker said: “It would’ve been good if that went in! The keeper’s made a good save – but all that’s important is we won today, and we keep going for the next few games.”

Eze was also typically modest when reflecting on his free-kick equaliser, which crashed in off the underside of the bar – later awarded as an own-goal: “It’s a shame, but honestly, the three points is the most important thing!

“We [Eze and Michael Olise] always practise free-kicks, always taking them, deciding which side is best for whoever. Today it was me and I’m just happy it went in.”

As for matchwinner Jean-Phillippe Mateta: “I’m so happy for him. He deserves a goal – it’s been a while! We’re happy he got the winner so late on.”