The two sides will require a replay to settle their Emirates FA Cup third-round tie after an opening game of few chances, swung late on in Palace’s advantage by a controversial red card for Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Nevertheless, both defences remained resolute, and the two teams will now need to reconvene at Goodison Park later this month to decide the winner.

“I think it’s probably a fair result,” Eze told ITV. “I don’t think either team really deserved to lose today, so it is what it is – we go again.

“I think the first-half was a bit difficult. I don’t think we did as much as we should be doing here at home... so we’ve got the replay, so it is what it is.”

On Palace’s late flurry of attacks following Calvert-Lewin’s dismissal, Eze added: “In that moment [after the red card] you’re thinking ‘just take as much risk as possible’, and I guess we were unfortunate not to take any chances.

“Every game you play you want to win, and we showed that today. You can’t fault the effort from the boys.

“We worked hard and did all we could, but it’s difficult to [just] get the draw.”