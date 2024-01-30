The Eagles twice fell behind in an open first-half but on both occasions drew level as Eze poked home Olise’s in-swinging cross, before collecting a square pass and burying a magnificent finish from outside the box.

A tighter second-half saw few opportunities for either side, but Palace eventually took the lead when Olise swept in an impressive half-volley from outside the box.

Eze said after the game: “I think we started quite slow, to be honest, and they looked sharp. I feel like whenever you give a team a chance or you're not up for it at the start, you're always going to give away chances.

“But the boys worked hard, we did what we wanted to do, we got three points, and that's the main thing.

“I don't know what it was [that led to us falling behind twice]… but as I said, we've got the ability and the creativity in the team to get chances and score goals, so we've done well today.”

No two Palace players have combined more often since the start of last season than Olise and Eze – the former setting up the later on seven occasions since the beginning of 2022/23, and twice in an individual game for the first time tonight.

“As I've said all the time, I enjoy playing with him because he's a top player, but there's loads of other players in the team who work so hard and create space for us to do our thing, so it's the type of performance we want to be putting in.”

Describing his goals, Eze said: “I know whenever Michael's got the ball, he's looking for that type of pass [for the first goal], so I just knew I had to put myself in and got a good foot on it, I guess.

“The second one, again, always trying to create space on the edge of the box, and I know that if I get a chance, I'm going to take it.”

Palace will now go into Saturday’s match against arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion with renewed confidence, with Eze adding: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“I feel like there's lots to learn from that. We can't concede goals like that, especially at home, but that should give us confidence because we know we can create chances.”