A tight first-half at St Mary’s Stadium saw few chances produced by either side, but the game was sparked into life in the second period by an Eze brace, capping an impressive team performance all-round.

The playmaker started and finished the first goal, before a moment of inspiration saw him rocket Palace into an unassailable 2-0 lead soon after.

Having matched his personal-best tally of a combined 10 goals and assists in the Premier League (seven goals, three assists), Eze smiled: “As long as I’m affecting the game, scoring goals, it doesn’t matter how it goes in, to be honest!

“I’m just happy to be contributing, helping the team and doing what I can to influence the game, because it’s been a tough period. To come out of it the way that we have is big for us.

“I’ll keep on doing what I can, keep on working hard, applying myself, and whatever happens, happens.

“That was a big game for us. We wanted to come here and win. We’ve been putting in good performances, working hard and it’s paid off today, so it’s a big one for us.”

Just as it did in the 5-1 win at Elland Road a week ago, Palace’s performance picked up notably in the second-half, with Eze admitting: “I think [in the first-half] they [Southampton] were faster, they were sharper, and we weren’t getting onto the second balls as well as we have been.

“We knew what we had to do, we knew that the energy would come, and it’s paid off.

“I think he [Roy Hodgson] has just given us the confidence in what we’re good at. We know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of, and he’s given us the licence to go and do that.

“We’re playing with a lot more freedom, more energy, and we’re so much more positive, which is a huge credit to the gaffer coming in and helping us with that.”

As for the seven games of the season remaining, Eze added: “We’re looking at it game by game. We want to keep on winning and getting points.

“There’s no reason why we can’t putting in performances like that, and if we do, we’re going to get results. That’s the aim for sure.”