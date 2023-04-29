The Palace No. 10 struck what eventually proved to be the winning goal when he won and converted a penalty kick midway through the second-half.

Prior to that, Palace had fallen behind early on but hit back to take a two-goal lead over their visitors, as Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha – on his return from injury – and Jeffrey Schlupp found the back of the net, but the deficit was reduced shortly before half-time.

Nayef Aguerd squeezed home a late goal to set up a tense finale, but Palace held on to secure their fourth win in their six games under Roy Hodgson, the three points seeing them hit the 40-point mark and leapfrog Chelsea into 11th.

Speaking to BT Sport, Eze beamed: "It was absolute madness, we worked hard and gave everything. They’re good at set pieces but we did all we could and we’re happy to get the three points.

"We’re thriving under Roy – we're creative and positive when we have the ball.

"I think it’s a credit to all of us. We're all working so hard on the processes, not just the results, trying to improve and get better. We’re just happy to get the three points today.

"Our main aim is to keep winning, keep improving on the performances, and see where it takes us."