The Palace man held supporters' attention with several memorable tricks and runs, and kept Palace pushing forward by feeding the frontline and terrorising the Villans' defence.

Speaking with the press post-match, he said he's "feeling free" during a rich vein of form.

"It’s good to be starting and playing and enjoying my football," he said. "I feel free and that’s what I want to continue.

"In midfield I can get on the ball and be effective and it’s just a good team to play in. People want to give you the ball and play and today it worked for us."

Looking at the match specifically Eze said Palace performed across the team, coming from behind early on to enact their gameplan.