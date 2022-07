“It’s been fun, playing in [centre] midfield. I played there a few times and it’s where you can get on the ball, play and get touches on the ball. That’s what I want to do.”

The Montpellier match gave Palace a chance to field a full-strength team allow summer signings like Cheick Doucouré and Chris Richards to meet the fans.

Eze played much of pre-season alongside Doucouré and Jeffrey Schlupp, and said he’s glad of the time spent cementing their relationship.

He said: “I think playing with them is good, we’re building the connection and learning how to play with each other, which is important for the season.