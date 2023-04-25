“We worked hard – the second-half was very good,” Eze said after full-time. “We couldn’t score that goal tonight.

“You don’t want to concede early like that but we kept going, we kept playing our stuff and we create opportunities, but it wasn’t to be today.

“We just have to focus on our own performances. We know if we keep performing like that we are going to get points. We are not fearful, we are brave, and we know that we can win games and we’ve shown that in the last few weeks.”

Eze reiterated that the players were thriving under Roy Hodgson despite a first defeat in his second spell as manager.

“He has given us belief and confidence in ourselves to play how we can,” Eze said. “It has shown in our performances. We know with games like that there are opportunities and chances we can take.

“We will be positive and move onto the next game. [The midfield changes] gave us more energy; with fresh legs in midfield we know what that can do. We all know our jobs and our roles in and out of possession.

“Today was a tough one but we are going to move on, be positive and take it into the next game.”