So let’s keep revelling in it, with a round-up of three of our attacking stars on the day’s reactions to our historic 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium – the day that Crystal Palace Football Club won the FA Cup (surely, by now, you believe it)...
At full-time, delirium: in the moments after, jubilation. The buzz hasn’t worn off here yet, that’s for sure – and we’re certain it won’t for many days still to come.
Ebere Eze: It's hard to use the right words
Eze became just the fourth Crystal Palace player to score in an FA Cup Final – and, of course, the first ever to score a match-winning goal. He is also the first Palace player to score in five consecutive games since Darren Ambrose's six in-a-row in November 2009.
“This is special man. I don't even know what to say man… honestly I'm just grateful man! Thank God, only God could do this because we've come here three times, facing a team that's been the best team in the world for how long… so to show that type of spirit, that type of energy, only God man.
“I just couldn't breathe man, I couldn't breathe, they keep the ball so well, you've got to work so hard to get anything from them – but we also know that when you get up there into their box, you've got to take the chance, you’ve got to make it count, and I'm just thankful to God that it went in today because it's not easy.
“God is good, he's helped me, he's given me the strength and to be in the position now is special. I can't, it's hard to use the right words here – I don't know!”
Jean-Philippe Mateta: We'll celebrate like crazy
Mateta was making his 150th Crystal Palace appearance on Saturday; it is safe to say it was a milestone match he will never forget, with the pre-assist for Eze’s opening goal.
“I'm feeling very great. This is fantastic. I don't know what to say. I don't have words to describe.
“I just try to concentrate on the game. We played against one of the best teams in the world. We scored early in the game and just kept defending the goal for 90 minutes, 100 minutes. It’s what we did.
“We celebrate like crazy. We really celebrate, trust me. It's a big moment for us and we have to thank the staff, the gaffer, who did a good job, and all the players. We followed what the gaffer said to us and we work very hard.
“He's a very good manager. I think he found how to use me and to use everyone. He works a lot on details. I try to give my best every game. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but I try to give 100%.”
Daichi Kamada: Making history is a wonderful thing
As reported by London News Online; with thanks to Fumiaki Fujita for translation.
Kamada became the first Japanese player to play in, and win, an FA Cup Final on Saturday, having started four of Palace’s six matches en route to lifting the trophy, and playing a key part in the build-up to Eze’s match-winner.
“It was a difficult game, but I am glad we won. There is a huge difference between being a champion and a runner-up.
“This victory was won by everyone on the team. We were like a punchbag – but it’s a Cup match so as long as we won, it was fine.
“I don’t even really realise how great it is. I think being the first is memorable for many people. That is very important for my career and I am happy to have achieved that.
“This is the first big title for the club. It will be talked about for a lifetime, and I am very proud to be a part of that first title. When it comes to the Cup competitions, it is all about winning. Winning matters in such situations like this.
“Making history is a wonderful thing for my career. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m really happy.”