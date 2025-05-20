“This is special man. I don't even know what to say man… honestly I'm just grateful man! Thank God, only God could do this because we've come here three times, facing a team that's been the best team in the world for how long… so to show that type of spirit, that type of energy, only God man.

“I just couldn't breathe man, I couldn't breathe, they keep the ball so well, you've got to work so hard to get anything from them – but we also know that when you get up there into their box, you've got to take the chance, you’ve got to make it count, and I'm just thankful to God that it went in today because it's not easy.

“God is good, he's helped me, he's given me the strength and to be in the position now is special. I can't, it's hard to use the right words here – I don't know!”

Jean-Philippe Mateta: We'll celebrate like crazy

Mateta was making his 150th Crystal Palace appearance on Saturday; it is safe to say it was a milestone match he will never forget, with the pre-assist for Eze’s opening goal.