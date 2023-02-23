The Eagles came within seconds of ending in-form Brentford’s 10-match unbeaten run in the Premier League at the weekend, only to be cruelly denied three points at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Prior to that, Palace had held three of the Premier League’s top-six sides to draws at Selhurst Park and, with Liverpool at home on the horizon on Saturday, another strong opponent awaits.

But nothing beats endeavour, with Edouard saying: “Every game is hard and challenging [in the Premier League]. We have to keep training to be at the level we expect.

“It’s a very different league [to any I’ve played in before]. I’d say it’s more difficult overall: physically, technically. Everything is more difficult.

“Sometimes you have a great result, sometimes you have a bad result. These first six months [of this season] we have some positivity to take, and we have to keep going in a positive way.

“A lot of players came in last year at the same time as me. It takes time to adapt to playing with each other, and to how the manager wants to play. If we keep going like this, we will get the results we want time after time.

“Everywhere in the Premier League it is tight, difficult and challenging. But we have to maintain a high level.

“We just need to try and win more points. We work hard every day to perform on the weekend, and win football matches.”

Joining the side recently were two fellow French-speakers, Belgian international Albert Sambi Lokonga and former Stuttgart man Naouirou Ahamada, but even before they were signed, Edouard was aware of their considerable talents.

“I knew the two players before they came here,” he said. “Sambi played in the Premier League, and Naouirou played in Germany – he used to play with some of my friends in Germany so I watched some of his games.

“I think they are two great players, and can be very important for the team. It is easy for Sambi because he speaks English and French. For Ahamada, he doesn’t speak great English, only French, but it is a good one because we can help him. We have a lot of French players in the team, so it is good that we can help him settle in.”