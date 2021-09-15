Palace’s newest signing scored with his second touch of the ball just after coming on, setting a record in the process.
It took Edouard just 28 seconds to open his account for Palace, making it the fastest goal in Premier League history by a debutant off the substitutes bench. The previous fastest was scored against the Eagles, by West Brom’s Thievy in 2013/14.
|Player
|Goal
|On pitch
|Odsonne Edouard
|v Tottenham Hotspur, 2021/22
|29 seconds
|Thievy
|v Crystal Palace, 2013/14
|36 seconds
|Cucho Hernandez
|v Aston Villa, 2021/22
|53 seconds
It is also the quickest debutant goal for a Palace player in the modern era, beating Ibra Sekajja’s strike against Hull City in April, 2011 (30 seconds).