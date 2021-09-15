Palace’s newest signing scored with his second touch of the ball just after coming on, setting a record in the process.

It took Edouard just 28 seconds to open his account for Palace, making it the fastest goal in Premier League history by a debutant off the substitutes bench. The previous fastest was scored against the Eagles, by West Brom’s Thievy in 2013/14.

Player Goal On pitch Odsonne Edouard v Tottenham Hotspur, 2021/22 29 seconds Thievy v Crystal Palace, 2013/14 36 seconds Cucho Hernandez v Aston Villa, 2021/22 53 seconds

It is also the quickest debutant goal for a Palace player in the modern era, beating Ibra Sekajja’s strike against Hull City in April, 2011 (30 seconds).