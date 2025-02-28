Esse started the season with the Lions having originally broken into their first team back in 2023, before moving across South London to join Palace in the January transfer window.

A reunion with his old teammates has come around far quicker than anyone expected, but Esse says he is looking forward to going up against them and that he won't lose focus on his number one priority - helping the Eagles reach the quarter-finals of the cup.

"I'm hoping we just get the job done," he said. "And hopefully get into the next round. It's always good to see your old mates and where you came from, but on the day I'll just be thinking about doing everything to help us progress to the next round.

"They shaped me into the player I am today, but now I'm at Palace and I just want to give my all for Palace. Both sets of fans are very passionate and I know it's going to be a game that every fan in the stadium is really up for.

"So I just cant wait to get on the pitch and show the Palace fans what I can do."