On whether the replay changed his plans…

“No, we were fortunate in that respect. It’s a bit unlucky to now find ourselves with two games in short succession, but we had a lot of benefit from this year's winter break.

“It was after the match against Everton on the Thursday night. We were able to give the players six days free. They could then go and do whatever they really wanted to do – quite a few of them went away to warmer climes – and we've been back since Friday.

“We've done the necessary number of training sessions to prepare for the game tomorrow, but we can't complain about the break we've had mid-season – we're very grateful for it.”

On the prospect of facing Arsenal on Saturday…

“I think it's always a slight advantage if you get a full week's run up to a game. They [Arsenal] have actually had two weeks run up to the game, so they might argue it's even better still. But I think it's nice to get a full run up to the game.

“When you have to play midweek, like we've got to do, it's not something that many coaches will say it's an advantage or ‘we're happy to do that’. Most would say I'd have rather had the full week, but it's part and parcel of football life and it's ridiculous to try and start using it as some sort of excuse.

“We knew that if we didn't beat Everton in our home game we would play a replay. We didn't beat them, so we have ourselves to blame if we don't like the replay – that's our own fault. We had the chance and we didn't take it.”