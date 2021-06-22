Patrick van Aanholt's Netherlands were knocked from the tournament by the Czech Republic after several spirited group stage performances. Van Aanholt started at wing-back in a five-man defence in all matches.

The defender was one of four Palace players at this summer's delayed European Championships. Batshuayi and Benteke both featured in Belgium's 2-0 win against Finland and the Red Devils earned a spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Portugal 1-0.

Meanwhile, Wayne Hennessey's Wales qualified for the knockout rounds for the second successive European Championships, despite a 1-0 defeat to Italy. They lost to Denmark in their first knockout game.