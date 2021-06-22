Earlier this month, away from the Euros, Jordan Ayew captained Ghana to a draw against the Ivory Coast, while Cheikhou Kouyate also enjoyed a successful post-season outing, appearing twice for Senegal in two convincing victories.
It's also a busy period for Palace's Academy prospects, with Scott Banks and Sion Spence recieving international recognition. Banks played twice for Scotland Under-21s while Spence started for Wales Under-21s.
Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney were also called up to a Republic of Ireland Under-19s training camp.
See how the boys are getting on below!
NETHERLANDS - PATRICK VAN AANHOLT
International Friendlies:
- Netherlands 2-2 Scotland - Wednesday, 2nd June. Van Aanholt came on as a 69th-minute substitute.
- Netherlands 3-0 Georgia - Sunday, 6th June. Van Aanholt came on as a 73rd-minute substitute.
European Championships:
- Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine - Sunday, 13th June. Van Aanholt played the full 90 minutes.
- Netherlands 2-0 Austria - Thursday, 17th June. Van Aanholt played 65 minutes.
- North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands - Monday, 21st June. Van Aanholt played the full 90 minutes.
- Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic - Sunday, 27th June. Van Aanholt played 81 minutes.
BELGIUM - CHRISTIAN BENTEKE AND MICHY BATSHUAYI
International Friendlies:
- Belgium 1-1 Greece - Thursday, 3rd June. Batshuayi came on as a half-time substitution, while Benteke was an unused substitute.
- Belgium 1-0 Croatia - Sunday, 6th June. Both were unused substitutes.
European Championships:
- Belgium 3-0 Russia - Saturday, 12th June. Both were unused substitutes.
- Denmark 1-2 Belgium - Thursday, 17th June. Both were unused substitutes.
- Finland 0-2 Belgium - Monday, 21st June. Benteke took to the pitch after 84 minutes, and Batshuayi featured from the 75th.
- Belgium 1-0 Portugal - Sunday, 27th June. Both were unused substitutes.
- Belgium v Italy - Friday, 2nd July (20:00 BST). Quarter-final.
WALES - WAYNE HENNESSEY
International Friendlies:
- France 3-0 Wales - Wednesday, 2nd June. Hennessey was an unused substitute
- Wales 0-0 Albania - Saturday, 5th June. Hennessey played 90 minutes, keeping a clean sheet.
European Championship:
- Wales 1-1 Switzerland - Saturday 12th June. Hennessey was an unused substitute.
- Turkey 0-2 Wales - Wednesday, 16th June. Hennessey was an unused substitute.
- Italy 1-0 Wales - Sunday, 20th June. Hennessey was an unused substitute.
- Wales 0-4 Denmark - Saturday, 26th June. Hennessey was an unused substitute.