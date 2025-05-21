After our 4-2 win over Wolves, which ensured a new Premier League points record is assured, Chairman Steve Parish, manager Oliver Glasner and Ward himself addressed the crowd.

In case you missed it, here's every word from the post-match speeches.

Steve Parish

I don't know if there's any way I can do this justice really, and I can't think of the right words.

Joel... 363 appearances, 13 years, one big friendship – that’s I wrote on Instagram and I meant every word.

We signed you in the little porter cabin shed, for £400,000 and you said to me ‘I'll come if you don't sell Wilfried and you tell me we're going to get promoted.’ That's what he said to me.

It's a difficult thing in football, saying goodbye to people. I was really, really choked when Wardy came off there, really choked.