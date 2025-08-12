You can read every word from his post-Community Shield dressing room speech at Wembley below…
After guiding Crystal Palace to their second trophy at Wembley in the space of three months, Oliver Glasner highlighted his players’ belief and resilience in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.
“Okay guys, listen, this time I’ll keep it really short!
“Again, obviously, we’ll move our home games to Wembley because we are always winning!
“So guys, congratulations. Not for the win and for the trophy – I told you this is just the result – but what you did today, for me, was really incredible. And I knew that you could perform like this because you proved it so many times.
“But playing the first game of the season, being down after seven minutes, 1-0 against Liverpool. Hot, you know… No problem for us guys.
“We keep believing, going forward, getting the equaliser. So then, without a chance, goal, 2-1 down. How is our reaction? No problem. We keep going, believing, getting the equaliser.
“The longer the game was going, the more dominant we were. And then, beside the game, I said to you in the meeting, we need discipline, we need runs and balls in behind, and we need cojones.
“And if we are talking about cojones, then I also have to mention Justin [Devenny], because being 21 years old, taking the decisive penalty, and taking it in this way... so congratulations, and this shows how we are.
“And this shows who we are. No problem, you also can miss, it's football, no problem. We always keep going, we always believe that we can win the game, and you showed it, that's the result and that's the reward, guys.
“So really, we, you especially, deserved this reward and this trophy.
If we keep this spirit, guys, I know we will have a great season—Oliver Glasner
“But this time, guys, I can't give you two days off because it's the start – it's not the end – of the season, guys! We have four competitions to play, so that means four trophies to win.
“And this is what we need, we could see. We had been two days off, if we didn't have cramps today, but we had a few, that means we need to train, so sorry for that guys!
“But I know that you want to celebrate and you deserve to celebrate with the family, with the team, so that means we move the training to three in the afternoon, that you can have a party, sleep in the morning, and in the afternoon, we prepare, because this is what we need, guys.
“And we see now, Daichi [Kamada] is maybe injured, guys, as I told you, we need every one of you, we need everyone, all the injured players coming back. We have so many games coming up.
“And if we keep this spirit, guys, I know we will have a great season. And this is just the beginning of the season, so congratulations, have a great evening, we see you tomorrow afternoon.
“Well done.”