“Okay guys, listen, this time I’ll keep it really short!

“Again, obviously, we’ll move our home games to Wembley because we are always winning!

“So guys, congratulations. Not for the win and for the trophy – I told you this is just the result – but what you did today, for me, was really incredible. And I knew that you could perform like this because you proved it so many times.

“But playing the first game of the season, being down after seven minutes, 1-0 against Liverpool. Hot, you know… No problem for us guys.

“We keep believing, going forward, getting the equaliser. So then, without a chance, goal, 2-1 down. How is our reaction? No problem. We keep going, believing, getting the equaliser.

“The longer the game was going, the more dominant we were. And then, beside the game, I said to you in the meeting, we need discipline, we need runs and balls in behind, and we need cojones.

“And if we are talking about cojones, then I also have to mention Justin [Devenny], because being 21 years old, taking the decisive penalty, and taking it in this way... so congratulations, and this shows how we are.

“And this shows who we are. No problem, you also can miss, it's football, no problem. We always keep going, we always believe that we can win the game, and you showed it, that's the result and that's the reward, guys.

“So really, we, you especially, deserved this reward and this trophy.