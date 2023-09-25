Potential squad rotation…

“We’ve got to use our squad, there is no question there.

"If I really want – in the absence of real competition at the minute in our squad because some players are injured – if I really think the XI which I maybe consider to be the best XI can go out [v Fulham] in a tough game like this, then go out again in a tough game on Tuesday, then do it again on Saturday, then I would be dreaming. I don’t think anybody who has even the slightest inclination of what is required would expect it from me.

“It’s a little bit disappointing because at the start of the season I didn’t envisage our current situation and I thought that we might be able to give [the League Cup] a real go. Now, we will still give it a real go, but I'm sure people like yourselves will criticise the fact that the team that plays on Tuesday night might be different to this one.”

On Manchester United…

“I'm trying to think of a time in my career, in the many matches I’ve had at Old Trafford, where I have been happy to go there or been thinking this is a good time to play them. Old Trafford is a bit special.

“We are talking about one of the two biggest football clubs in the world, so even though they might not be firing on all cylinders they are still going to be looking at a bench which is costing maybe several hundred million, whereas our bench might contain a few players who have not played a Premier League match.

“It will be a very difficult game, there’s no doubt about that. But it will be a good experience, and if those players who haven’t had a chance can get a chance it will be good for them to show what they can do at the very top level.