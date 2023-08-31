Dropping deep

Like many goalkeepers before him, Dean Henderson started as an outfield player, on the books of Carlisle United as a schoolboy.

He wasn’t just a footballer, however, and was an accomplished enough cricketer to be noticed at county level. His position? You guessed it: wicket keeper. He’s always been good with his hands…

Academy star

Joining Manchester United as a 14-year-old, Henderson quickly rose through the ranks and was soon the Under-18s regular goalkeeper, earning a nomination for the club’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.