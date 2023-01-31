His starring role in the 2020/21 campaign saw Anderlecht finish fourth in the Belgian Professional League, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Playing under a multiple Premier League winner in Patrick Vieira will be nothing new for Lokonga, who worked under four-time champion Vincent Kompany in Belgium.

Mikel’s midfielder

As Arteta began to assemble a group of hungry, technical players at the Emirates Stadium, he earmarked Lokonga as a necessary addition to his squad.

“Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity,” Arteta said of the midfielder. He wasted no time in handing the young man his debut, and Lokonga played a further 23 times across the season as Arsenal came on leaps and bounds.