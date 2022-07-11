Doucouré cut his teeth at the AS Real Bamako Academy in his native Mali. The side has produced a number of talented Malian internationals, including the likes of RB Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara and Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma.

He signed for Lens in the 2017/18 season and quickly established himself in the first-team at 18 years old. Playing in his preferred central midfield role, he helped the side reach a Ligue 2 promotion play-off final in his first full season in northern France.

The midfielder’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed as his performances earned him a callup to the Mali national team in November 2018, where he made his debut against Gabon in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying.

Lens secured promotion with a second place finish in the 2019/20 Ligue 2 campaign, with Docouré being near ever-present in the side.

His performances saw him continue to be a crucial cog at the heart of the Lens midfield, as they reestablished themselves in Ligue 1, helping them to back-to-back seventh place finishes in consecutive seasons.

After racking up over 125 appearances in all competitions for Lens, and eight international caps, he arrives in south London with a spring in his step, looking to learn a lot from manager Patrick Vieira.

