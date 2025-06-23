32-year-old Benítez is in the prime of his career an impressive three-year spell in Eindhoven, which culminated in an outstanding campaign across 2024/25.

The Argentine was an ever-present in the Rood-witten’s successful championship season, PSV lifting the Eredivisie title by a single point from close rivals Ajax. Along the way he kept nine clean sheets.

This followed another impressive individual season the year before, where Benítez finished with 18 shutouts, conceding just 20 goals across the entire campaign – missing only one game as PSV claimed the domestic championship.

During his time in the Netherlands, he became known as one of the league’s outstanding goalkeepers, with both his shot-stopping skills and excellent reflexes in particular catching the eye.

As well as two Eredivisie league winners medals, Benítez was also part of a side that won the KNVB cup and two Johan Cruyff Shields during his time in Dutch football.