The 24-year-old arrives from Aston Villa, on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season.

A former Player of the Season winner at former club OGC Nice, let’s see what Guessand will bring to Selhurst Park.

Here is the lowdown on Palace’s latest arrival…

IVORY COAST INTERNATIONAL

Born in Ajaccio, France, Guessand holds dual citizenship, also an Ivorian international.

And he has already represented his country at the highest level, winning 19 senior caps and scoring three goals.

His first appearance came in June 2024 in a World Cup qualifying fixture against Kenya, with the debutant coming on in a left-wing role.

Just last month he went to his first major tournament with Les Elephants and made a big impact.