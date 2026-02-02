Palace’s new No. 22 arrives at Selhurst Park to become the club’s third arrival of the January transfer window, bringing a skillset finessed throughout a cultured career – but also the promise of future potential to unlock.

This is the story of Jørgen Strand Larsen’s career – so far…

From familiar surroundings

Born but a month after the turn of the millennium – Strand Larsen will celebrate his 26th birthday this coming Friday (6th February), sharing the date with new teammate Adam Wharton – Strand Larsen hails from the small, picturesque coastal town of Halden, in the Østfold region.

If that rings a bell, it should – the forward was born just 30 minutes’ travel away from the site of Palace’s first-ever major European away game earlier this season, in Fredrikstad.

With both his mother and father renowned for their goalscoring exploits in local football leagues, Strand Larsen grew up an all-round sportsman, taking a keen interest in tennis, ice hockey and golf.