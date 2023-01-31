Ahamada’s arrival follows that of Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucouré and Chris Richards in the summer transfer window, and bolsters manager Patrick Vieira’s options in the centre of midfield.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga – but what’s his story so far?

Read on for everything you need to know about Naouirou Ahamada, Palace’s promising new midfielder.

New beginnings

Ahamada is of a similar profile to recent Palace signings in terms of his youth, hunger – and clear, outstanding potential.

Like Ebiowei, Doucouré and Richards before him, Ahamada may be in the earlier chapters of his career, but the midfielder has already made a hefty impression on the senior stage.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Ahamada has already adapted to and played in three different countries; represented France at up to Under-18s level; and finished third with his country at the 2019 FIFA Under-17s World Cup Finals in Brazil.