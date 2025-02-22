Palace would good value for their win, an own goal and a super strike from Daniel Muñoz enough to seal three points.

Eze returned to the Palace starting XI, after an ongoing ankle issue limiting his minutes in the last two Premier League games with Manchester United and Everton.

But following a strong week in training, he was in from the off at Craven Cottage and put in an excellent performance to help Oliver Glasner's side to a fourth consecutive away win in the top-flight.

Despite a couple of difficult results at Selhurst Park, Eze believes the win in West London shows his team are still full of confidence - and that they will now take that into their next assignment against Aston Villa.

"I think it's a good performance," Eze told Premier League Productions. "We did what we wanted to do today. It was important to get back to winning ways and we take that into Tuesday.

"I feel like we believe that we can win every single game that we play. It doesn't matter who we're facing. Away from home it's been working. I think at home we've got a bit of work to do, but we're going into Tuesday [a home fixture with Aston Villa] really confident, so we believe."

"It's been a little bit of time needed to just get my body right," added Eze when asked about his return to the starting line-up.