“It was a big moment,” he said. “I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came today and I was able to contribute and help the team today. It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey - because it’s been mad.

“I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful.”

Eze’s work to regain his pre-injury form has been widely acknowledged by his teammates and manager, and the No.10 said his fellow players are able to share his elation alongside him:

“The feeling is strong because they all know what I’ve had to go through and what I’ve been doing to get back. It’s a big moment for me, but I can imagine for them the feeling they’re feeling for me must be crazy as well.