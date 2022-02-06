The game was a typical final with missed chances and scrappy football, and Egypt forced it to extra time and finally penalties with a defensive approach.

Sadio Mané's will be the name which fills headlines as he missed a penalty in normal time before scoring the last and winning spot-kick at the end of the match. Kouyaté ensured he played every game he was available for by featuring for 65 minutes.

Senegal dominated from kick-off and almost took an immediate lead when Mohamed Abdelmonem gave away a clear penalty in the fourth minute by felling Saliou Ciss.

After a lengthy break for Ciss to receive treatment, Liverpool’s Mané blasted his effort down the centre of goal only for Gabaski to make his third spot-kick save of the tournament.

The Lions of Teranga remained on top throughout the first-half but were unable to break down their defensively solid opponents, who had conceded just twice from six games. Shortly before half-time Kouyaté tried his luck with a volley from 20 yards, but put the ball just wide.

So after a physical, well-fought start the game stayed 0-0 at half-time.

The second-half continued in a similar, albeit quieter, fashion, with Senegal looking the superior side but Egypt too resilient to break down.

After running relentlessly for 65 minutes Kouyaté left the pitch to be replaced by Pape Gueye, but still Egypt held their opponents at bay. The Pharaohs arguably should have taken the lead when Hamdi headed wide from close range and sparked a short spell on top.