Zaha made his competitive captaincy debut, bagged a brace and led the side to a memorable 3-1 victory away to his former club, successes that make the clash one of his finest to date.

But the total by which Palace fans named Zaha captain is still staggering, with the Eagles' talisman scooping 69.5% of votes.

He was always going to win and left second- and third-place Tyrick Mitchell (6%) and James McCarthy (4.4%) looking unfairly behind.

For a performance that stands out across the team, any one of the 13 players could have earned Man of the Match. Zaha's landslide just goes to show how deserving he was.

