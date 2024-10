It’s time we looked back on some of the best Palace assists of the last few years – and boy have there been some good ones.

Ebere Eze v Liverpool – 15th August 2022

Palace headed to Anfield with full belief they could beat Jürgen Klopp’s side, and duly set about imposing themselves on the title favourites.

With half-an-hour gone, Ebere Eze brought down a dropping ball with Dennis Bergkamp-esque poise and jinked inside his marker, driving forwards with Liverpool on the back foot.