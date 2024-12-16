We said five...
... but here's a sixth: all the records that went tumbling yesterday.
Not only was yesterday Brighton's first home league defeat under Fabian Hurzeler, but it was also the first time we'd scored three in a Premier League match this season – marking it out as our biggest win over our rivals since a 3-0 win in December 2012.
Indeed, yesterday marked our first win against Brighton since February 2021, and our first in seven.
We'll have the chance to end another run later this season, as each of the Eagles' last three Premier League wins against the Seagulls have now come away from home.
It was also our first back-to-back Premier League away wins since April 2023; we are now unbeaten in our last four top-flight away matches, last enjoying a longer unbeaten run between January and March 2022 (five games).
Play it back...