Same but different

The last Palace player to score a brace at the Amex Stadium was one of our very own: Wilfried Zaha, in the play-off semi-final some 11 years ago.

Both of his goals came in front of the away end, with the second leading to the iconic celebration where he points up into the crowd after spiralling away.

Now, we’re not quite sure if Ismaïla Sarr’s celebration for the third goal was in homage to Zaha's all those years ago... but it’s just too good for us not to share again.