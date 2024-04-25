UEFA one win, then three come along

The last time Palace won three Premier League games in a row was April 2023, beating Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton – three teams who would go on to be relegated a month later.

This time around they have beaten three teams fighting for European places, including the current Conference League holders, Jürgen Klopp’s title-challengers and Eddie Howe’s side, who have beaten Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The fixture list looked daunting, but Palace have blown the doubts away. Some run.