Here are five things we loved – amid many, many more – about the game…

That it was against Brentford!

That’s not to say that Palace necessarily have any particular long-standing rivalry of note with Brentford – although facing any fellow London side does add an extra kick to a fixture – but, as was well-publicised prior to Saturday, all five of the Premier League meetings between the two sides had ended in draws.

Last season alone, the Eagles twice led the Bees by a goal to nil until the very closing stages, only to be pegged back by late equalisers and forced to settle for a point on both occasions.

A 1-1 draw earlier this season made Palace v Brentford the first-ever Premier League fixture to be drawn on its first five instances – but the Eagles had never drawn six consecutive league fixtures against the same opponents.