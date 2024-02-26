Where else to start?

There isn’t really anywhere else to start anywhere else, is there? Oliver Glasner’s first game as manager of Crystal Palace really could not have played out much better.

Ahead of the game, Palace’s new manager had told his pre-match press conference “I’m no magician, I’m not David Copperfield!” – and true that may be, but the football his team played was at times spell-binding.

With only three training sessions between his appointment and the visit of Burnley, Glasner was keen to play down his influence on proceedings – even saying after the game “thank you to my staff, because we were here for three days, so today all the credit belongs to the staff and to the players. It was a really nice game.”