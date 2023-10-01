Roy of the Record-breakers
There was audible surprise in Roy Hodgson’s voice when the manager was told in his pre-match press conference that he had the chance to make history at Old Trafford on Saturday – but it quickly settled into acknowledgement that the task in hand was a tall one.
So there will have been an extra spring in the manager’s step – as he celebrated gleefully with his players at full-time – in the knowledge that he had become the first-ever visiting Premier League manager to avoid defeat on five consecutive trips to England’s largest club stadium (three wins, two draws – one with Watford).