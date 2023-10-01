What’s more, with the victory, Hodgson became only the second Premier League manager – after Pep Guardola – to win three games in a row at Old Trafford with a single club: Palace.

Having gone some 20 years without a win at the home of Manchester United, the Eagles have now won three of their last five games there in the Premier League. And if that’s not a statistic to love…

The first first-half goal

It’s well-known that to secure victory at Old Trafford, your entire team has to play well from minute one to minute 90 – and Palace have certainly had the second-half of that nailed down so far this season.

What was missing from our first-half performances, however, was a goal. Prior to yesterday, the record books showed eight competitive matches in 2023/24, 10 second-half goals scored, but none before the interval.