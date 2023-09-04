A Mateta masterclass
Manager Roy Hodgson admitted both before and after Sunday’s match that Jean-Philippe Mateta hadn’t perhaps always enjoyed the number of opportunities he would have liked at Crystal Palace, up against stern competition for places in the attacking department.
Yet the forward has responded to the challenge of making his mark emphatically in his last two outings; having scored Palace’s first hat-trick in just shy of eight years at Plymouth Argyle last week, his 20-minute appearance against Wolves saw goalscorer turn provider.