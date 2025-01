Everything about JP's goal

With chances few and far between in the first-half, it always felt like a moment of individual brilliance would be needed to unlock the Leicester defence.

Step forward Ismaïla Sarr, winning the ball in midfield and taking a chance by driving at the Foxes backline. A perfectly timed pass followed, Mateta running onto the ball and rounding the Leicester goalkeeper before tapping home.

A magic moment you can watch again and again.