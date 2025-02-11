Your magnificent support on the road

Despite the draw sending Palace up to South Yorkshire on a Monday night - with no trains back to London after full-time - the away section was loud and proud throughout the 90 minutes on a freezing cold evening.

"The support was outstanding," said manager Oliver Glasner after the win. "Everyone who watched this game deserves great credit, it was cold, windy, rainy - our fans travelled several hours north to get here and will struggle to get back in the evening.

"Thank you very much for this amazing support again."