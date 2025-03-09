Into the break with a win

It’s an old cliché of course – but a win is a win, and three Premier League points are three Premier League points, however they arrive.

It wasn’t always free-flowing football at Selhurst Park on Saturday, but heading into a spell of no competitive matches for three weeks, doing so off the back of a positive result dispels any frustration which may otherwise have lingered.

Quite the opposite now, in fact – as Palace go into their mid-season break, and then the March international window, off the back of four wins in a row; six in seven; and nine in 11 in all competitions.

39 points is Palace’s highest-ever return after 28 Premier League matches (the club’s previous best being 36 in 2019/20).

Indeed, since the eighth match round of the season, only three other Premier League teams (Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal) have picked up more points than Oliver Glasner’s side.