History made

Not only was Sunday’s win our first away at Tottenham since November 1997, and our first-ever at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the Eagles had lost on all seven of our previous visits, scoring just twice in that time – but it also saw us write more statistical history for the club.

Indeed, in what is the 25th different season in which we’ve met Tottenham in league competition, this was our first-ever double over the North Londoners.

What’s more, the win meant that Palace have now won both home and away against every Premier League side to have established their place in the top league since our return in 2013.