Magnifique Mateta

When Jean-Philippe Mateta won a header on the halfway line early in the second-half, little initially appeared on – and that was arguably even the case after Jefferson Lerma and Ebere Eze’s impressive passing to get the ball back to him.

But Mateta’s ‘magnifique’ goal – as he later referred to it – was a thing of beauty, and saw the Frenchman at his bustling best as a lone centre-forward, throwing in a step-over to sell Jacob Greaves before impudently chipping Arijanet Muric for the match-winner.