Mateta’s was the first hat-trick from open play since Yannick Bolasie’s against Sunderland in April 2015.

Dwight Gayle scored the club’s most recent hat-trick just a handful of months later in September, also in the League Cup – netting two penalties and one from open play.

Forwards firing

There is little better feeling as a manager to know your two strikers are finding the back of the net.

After Odsonne Edouard scored his second of the season – following his winner at Bramall Lane on the opening day – Jean-Philippe Mateta added a hat-trick soon after.

“We know [Mateta] can do that,” Hodgson said in his post-match press conference. “When he gets in those positions, we know he’s got that composure and ability to strike the ball very well.

“I was very pleased with his and Eddy’s [Edouard’s] goal as well: getting across people at the near-post and scoring from those crosses.

“It’s nice to have [two strikers scoring]. I thought Edouard was very good as well. It is good to know we have two good players like that, which is what we’re going to need going forwards.”