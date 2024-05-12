It makes compiling a list like this much harder, when you’ve got Michael Olise netting his 10th of the season in spectacular fashion or Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring again and kicking yet another corner flag.

Let’s not forget Ebere Eze’s excellent finish as he rounded the ‘keeper after getting on the end of a through ball from Olise. But all those moments were on the pitch, let’s take a journey through our top five things that will make this win stick long in the memory…

Three points again olé, olé, olé

What a chant. Infectious and catchy from the concourses, at full-time and on the journey home.