The U21s return to action against Monaco at the VBS Community Stadium on Tuesday night in the Premier League International Cup, with tickets available from just £2 - click HERE to buy them now!

After overcoming the injury which delayed his start to the season, summer signing França made his senior Palace debut off the bench in the second-half against Newcastle United. He will be a part of the Under-21s squad tomorrow as he continues his bid to return to full fitness.

França will be joined by Ahamada, also returning from injury, and Matthews, who spent last season out on loan with St Johnstone.

The squad also contains the likes of Ademola Ola-Adebomi and David Ozoh, who were both named in multiple first-team squads recently.