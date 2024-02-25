Having enjoyed his first start for the club last time out at Selhurst Park, the 19-year-old attacker was given his second-longest substitute appearance against the Clarets, coming on with the score at 0-0 and 24 minutes still left to go.

With Palace piling on the pressure at that point against their ten-man opposition, Chris Richards opened the scoring just two minutes later, paving the way for França to turn on the style.

Moments later, the Brazilian exchanged passes with Tyrick Mitchell, burst into the box and slid an impressive pass across the box for Jordan Ayew to tap home. Seconds later, another brilliant dribble saw him brought down by Vitinho, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from the spot.