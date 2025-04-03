The Eagles extended their unbeaten away league run to a joint-club record 10 matches at St. Mary’s Stadium, in no small part thanks to the impact off the bench of França, who two weeks ago became a father and, earlier this week, celebrated his 21st birthday.

Making just his second appearance in a Premier League matchday squad this season after recovering from long-term injury, França came on for his first minutes in the competition since 2nd March 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur.

And with Palace trailing heading into injury time, the Brazilian attacker was in the perfect position to head Jefferson Lerma’s cross goalwards, and score a vital equaliser for his club.

França told Palace TV: “I felt really happy. I'm really happy to be back in this team and to score my first goal in the Palace shirt – it was amazing.

“I've been training a lot, and I did it in the game! That's good, I can [score] with the head. If I have a chance to shoot, I do it.

“He [Oliver Glasner] said [before I came on] to do my job. He gave me confidence to do what I do in training. I was thinking on the bench: ‘I can change this game. I can score one goal.’

“And that I put this in my mind, and I could do it in the game, was really good.”