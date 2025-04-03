Following a whirlwind fortnight, Matheus França has had plenty to be thankful for – including a first Crystal Palace and Premier League goal in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.
The Eagles extended their unbeaten away league run to a joint-club record 10 matches at St. Mary’s Stadium, in no small part thanks to the impact off the bench of França, who two weeks ago became a father and, earlier this week, celebrated his 21st birthday.
Making just his second appearance in a Premier League matchday squad this season after recovering from long-term injury, França came on for his first minutes in the competition since 2nd March 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur.
And with Palace trailing heading into injury time, the Brazilian attacker was in the perfect position to head Jefferson Lerma’s cross goalwards, and score a vital equaliser for his club.
França told Palace TV: “I felt really happy. I'm really happy to be back in this team and to score my first goal in the Palace shirt – it was amazing.
“I've been training a lot, and I did it in the game! That's good, I can [score] with the head. If I have a chance to shoot, I do it.
“He [Oliver Glasner] said [before I came on] to do my job. He gave me confidence to do what I do in training. I was thinking on the bench: ‘I can change this game. I can score one goal.’
“And that I put this in my mind, and I could do it in the game, was really good.”
Reflecting on his 10-month absence with injury, França paid tribute to everyone around the club – teammates, staff and supporters alike – who have helped him through that absence.
“That was a really difficult period for me,” he revealed. “But I want to say thanks so much to all the staff – the whole department of medical staff. They worked really hard for me.
“They did an excellent job with me, and I want to say thanks so much to the doctors, to the physios and to everyone.
“We are really happy. All the players supported me all the time since I was injured, and since I arrived at this club, and that's really good.
“It was really good to hear my song [from the fans] when I scored. It was an amazing hearing ‘Mateus França’, and everyone sang!
“That was an amazing feeling for me. I'm really happy for their support, and I love their support as well.”
With a first Premier League appearance of the season – and goal – now under his belt, França added: “I don't want to say my goals here, but I have a lot, and I can do a lot of things!
“That was just my first goal here. I expect to do more things for my team.
"I can create assists, score more goals and decide games.”